Medics have long known that the virus can damage the heart and blood vessels when people become ill with the disease. There have been numerous occasions when Covid patients have suffered from clots, heart inflammation, arrhythmia and heart failure during the course of their illness. Researchers in the US now believe that SARS-CoV-2 may have a long term detrimental impact on cardiovascular health in general.

Scientists analysed more than 11 million US veterans’ health records in the first large study to evaluate cardiovascular outcomes one year after Covid infection.

They found the risk of 20 different heart and vessel maladies, including heart attacks and strokes, was significantly increased in veterans who were infected with the deadly virus one year earlier, compared with those who didn’t.

There was also a proportional increase in the risk depending on the severity of the initial disease.

The results were published in Nature Medicine on February 7 and have caused considerable concern among doctors and scientists alike.

Eric Topol, a cardiologist at Scripps Research, told the website Science the results were “stunning … worse than I expected, for sure.