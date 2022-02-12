“This time you’re getting chinned mush.”

Speaking of the stand up show, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesperson has condemned the joke on his behalf.

He said: “Those comments are deeply disturbing and it’s unacceptable to make light of genocide.”

When asked if Netflix should pull the show, they added: “That will be a matter for them.

“We are clear that mocking the atrocities of the Holocaust is unacceptable.”

Jimmy reportedly addressed the controversy on Saturday night during his stand-up show at Whitley Bay Playhouse where, according to The Mirror, a woman in the audience said: “Are we going to talk about the Holocaust?”

Jimmy reportedly replied: “We are going to talk about cancel culture, the whole thing.

“We are going to talk about f*****g everything, people. Relax.”