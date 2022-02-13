10 Horror Movies Based on Folklore to Watch Ahead of The Curse of La Llorona

La Llorona is a very spooky myth that has been the subject of a surprising number of adaptations as of late, including multiple film entries, a foray into the universe of The Conjuring, and even an appearance on Riverdale. Though the legend of the weeping woman is a specific one with cultural implications unique to itself, there are many stories throughout the ages dating back to Medea at least that center around a woman scorned who becomes an imminent threat to children everywhere.

Likewise, folk horror is enjoying a bit of a moment at present, with films like Lamb, The Feast, and Demigod all recently making the rounds in 2021 alongside a recent documentary release through Shudder. Films based in legend tend to carry an intrinsic spookiness, and the realm of horror has made a home for them. Ahead of the latest incarnation of La Llorona, here are some other horror films based in folklore that are not to be missed.

November (2017)

November kicks off with a mechanical creation called a kratt that has been imbued with spirit in order to serve the bidding of the villager Raak, who mostly uses it for help around the farm and occasional livestock theft from the neighbors. This is a strange and slightly terrifying introduction to a truly beautiful film, full of enchantments and myths.

When the Black Plague embodied first as a young woman dressed in white and then later as a pig comes to town, two children are selected to be sacrificed to her so that the rest of the population might survive. This is Raak’s daughter Liina and the boy she falls in love with, Hans. However, Hans does not love her in return, and it opens the door to endless trouble for everyone involved. Haunting and hopeful all at once, this is a film not to be missed.

Candyman (2021)

Based on a short story by horror legend Clive Barker, the original Candyman film followed a grad student named Helen as she investigated the local legend of the Candyman. Building off that in-universe mythology, the 2021 reboot expounded on the trauma and the terror that created the monster while giving viewers a modern-day reflection of the legend.

Pulling out all the stops by including an appearance by original Candyman Tony Todd, this is the rare horror reboot that managed to adequately honor the massive legacy of the film while updating it, making it more relevant than ever, and introducing it to a whole new audience. It’s also just plain, no-holds-barred scary, making for a chilling watch that haunts long after the credits roll.

The Wailing (2016)

Hoping to save his imperiled daughter, a detective dives headfirst into the investigation of a series of killings in a remote village. Apparently caused by a strange illness that causes the infected to become murderous, things continue to escalate as the detective tries to solve a case through logic. Ultimately, there is little question that the killings are supernatural in nature.

The power of The Wailing lies in its ability to tease moments of hope out of its incredible flawed protagonists only to snatch it away and then dump salt in the wounds. Going the extra mile to do the right thing in hopes of saving his daughter doesn’t spare our hero from his own hubris. The more he believes he has a handle on things, the less he does, and the result is an epic deterioration of his spirit that enthralls and upsets on equal levels.

Viy (1967)

Three students in training to join the clergy spend the night at the farm of an elderly woman one night. When the one known as Brutus lays down to sleep, he is taken on a strange voyage by the woman, who he realizes is a witch. He kills her, but she transforms into a young woman. When they realize she was the daughter of a wealthy merchant, he discovers his problems have only just begun.

At the merchant’s insistence, Brutus is forced to spend three nights in the tomb with the daughter’s lifeless body, praying over her. Yet, when night falls, the inside of the tomb springs to life. Combining comedy and terror with a sense of folklore, this is one of the best horror films of the 1960s.

Trollhunter (2010)

A group of students sets out to make a documentary about a reclusive bear hunter only to discover that he actually hunts trolls. Surprisingly enlisting them in his battle against the trolls, they are caught up in a fight that has been going on since well before they were born.

Trollhunter manages to be a silly mockumentary, a terrifying horror film, and a commentary on the effects that humanity has on the environment all in one quick watch. With more than one fatality along the way, the stakes are high, but the humor of the situation is never lost on the cast. Subverting expectations at every turn, this is an all-timer for found footage horror.





Kwaiden (1964)

Horror anthologies remain one of the great delights of the genre, and this haunting collection of shorts is one of the best. With a title that translates into “ghost stories,” it comes as no great shock that this is full of creepy legends.

In “The Black Hair,” a man leaves his faithful wife for a wealthy woman, but by the time he’s come to regret his choice, his fate has already been sealed. “The Woman of the Snow” shows two woodcutters come face to face with a woman that embodies the harsh winter, while “Hoichi the Earless” tells the tale of how Hoichi lost his ears. “In a Cup of Tea” concludes the collection by telling of a Lord who is haunted. Each of these stories are great, making this collection a must-watch.

Witchfinder General (1968)

During the English Civil War, Matthew Hopkins declares that he has been assigned the title of Witchfinder General. Using this post to fuel his rise to power, he and his men travel the countryside and torture and kill “suspected witches,” pocketing their riches.

While the other films on this list thrive by bringing myths and legends to life, Witchfinder General is great explicitly because it shows the exploitation of belief systems. Hopkins might be fictionalized here, but he was still a person who did awful things in life, not just a monster in a story. The sense of realism behind the terror is why this has continued to be one of the most well-received horror movies of all time.

Kuroneko (1968)

When a troop of samurai attack and kill two women, a black cat finds their bodies. They are bound together and become vengeful ghosts that make killing samurai their specialty. In feudal Japan, a man is bestowed with honor for killing the general of the opposing force, but when he is assigned to stop the ghosts that are killing his fellow fighters, he meets his match.

Ethereal and haunting, this story is based on Japanese legend. While our hero believes himself to be a great warrior, he is quickly brought to his knees by the ghosts of the women who were wronged by people like him. Regarded as one of the great Japanese horror films of its era, Kuroneko is closely tied to the story of La Llorona in the “women wronged become vengeful spirits” category.

The Wicker Man (1973)

One of the best known among the British folk horror canon of the 1970s, The Wicker Man follows a police sergeant as he travels to a remote island in search of a missing girl. Instead, he finds a pagan cult that unnerves his Christian sensibilities. Doubling down in his attempts to find the girl, he is increasingly disturbed by the beliefs of the islanders.

Today, this is a story that is mostly remembered for what went wrong with the reboot starring Nicolas Cage, but the original film is a true spectacle not to be missed. Another tale in which the protagonist sincerely believes that he has all the power only to discover that he’s grievously mistaken, the slow burn creepiness ultimately erupts into one of the most unsettling conclusions in horror history.

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Upon its release, The Blair Witch Project was a media sensation. Using Cannibal Holocaust promotion tactics, the filmmakers listed the actors as “missing” or “deceased” during the premiere. Leading audiences to believe that the story was very real, the filmmakers leaned hard into the found footage aspect with shaky, pixilated camera shots and several scenes in which it’s difficult to tell what exactly is even happening.

Creating its own mythology is an admirable feat for any piece of art, and this movie did just that. Following three people investigating “the legend of the Blair Witch” on a hike into the woods, the story declares them to be dead before the movie even begins. The suspense that follows is all from the fact that we never truly find out what became of them, making this a brilliant, if not always entertaining, jaunt.

