10 Lessons Matt Reeves' The Batman Should Learn From Past Movies

When Max Reeves’ The Batman debuts in March 2022, it will join a long line of films centering around Batman as a character. No other single DC character has starred in as many movies as Batman has, with the first debuting in 1966. Since then, Batman has been the main character in seven solo live-action movies and two live-action team-ups with his Justice League colleagues. The first animated Batman movie came out in 1993, and since then, Batman has starred in over 60 animated films.

With such a large collection of Batman movies, The Batman will join a complex legacy. While Reeves will undoubtedly bring a fresh take to the Caped Crusader, there are definitely lessons to be learned from the Batman movies that are already part of popular culture history.

10 The Killing Joke Demonstrates Batman Doesn’t Need Added Shock Value

The Killing Joke debuted in 2016 as a film and was based on a 1988 DC comic of the same name. The comic was already controversial, due to the plot revolving around the assault and long-term injury of Batgirl by the Joker. When Bruce Timm and Brian Azzarello adapted the comic to film, they added an additional shocking plot twist of Barbara Gordon and Bruce Wayne being in a relationship – a factor that isn’t included in the original comic.

The Killing Joke comic already has a mature storyline. The audience reaction to the animated film is not as positive as many audience reactions to Timm’s previous projects. The main lesson to be learned is that Batman movies do not need additional shock value in order to appeal to the audience.

9 Batman Forever Shows That Batman Knows He Has Issues

One of the themes Batman Forever does well is showing how Batman is aware of his various unresolved issues relating to his parents’ murder – ones that didn’t go away after he started dressing up as a bat. In the film, Bruce Wayne freely discusses the psychological turmoil that he continues to endure due to his parents’ death with Dr. Chase Meridian, who’s a psychologist.

The Batman could stand to learn a lesson from Bruce’s ability to acknowledge his psychological struggles. A Batman who understands that vengeance doesn’t cure him is a more interesting character than a Batman who remains in denial.





8 Under The Red Hood Portrayed Robin As Essential To Batman’s Story

Many of the live-action Batman movies want Batman to be a loner who fights crime and has few friends. But the animated Batman movies understand that the extended Bat-Family has been a part of Batman’s story since 1940, and some of the most compelling Batman stories feature his sidekick, Robin. The Batman animated film, Under the Red Hood, focuses heavily on Batman’s relationship with both Dick Grayson and Jason Todd after Todd is brutally murdered by the Joker and revived by Ra’s al Ghul.

Given the recent success of the Webtoon series, The Wayne Family Adventures, it’s clear that the idea of the Robin being a constant in Bruce Wayne’s life is a popular one with fans. As movies like Under the Red Hood demonstrate, this essential part of Batman’s character can be shown in a dramatic and mature way that furthers Batman’s character arc.





7 Batman and Robin Illustrated How Important Alfred Is To Batman

After the death of Martha and Thomas Wayne, the person who helps Bruce mold Batman the most is Alfred Pennyworth. While all of the Batman films have illustrated how important the relationship between Batman and Alfred is, the movie that does the best job at conveying the father-son dynamic is Batman and Robin.

While many fans deride the 1997 Joel Schumacher film for having a campier and lighter story, the emotional weight of the story revolves around Alfred being ill. Although Alfred is eventually healed, the film allows Bruce to express the pang of potentially losing him. The closeness between Alfred and Bruce is a key character trait that The Batman could learn from in Batman and Robin.





6 “Batman Begins” Demonstrated That Batman Was Not The Only Person Helping Gotham

Batman has rarely been the sole protector of Gotham City. Commissioner Gordon showed up in the same month Batman made his comic book debut. The first of many Robins showed up a year later, and by 1943, Alfred made his debut. Since then, Batman has had a full city full of allies and crime fighters to help him keep the crime in Gotham under control.

One of the movies that best illustrated how much help Gotham has beyond Batman is Batman Begins. The first movie emphasized the importance of Thomas Wayne, Commissioner Gordon, and Rachel Dawes in their attempts to help the citizens of Gotham. Hopefully, The Batman will also understand that Batman is one of many people who want to clean up the city.





5 Mask Of The Phantasm Explored The Potential Of A Conflicted Batman Without Being Overbearing

Batman has had a lot of personality changes over the years. The animated 1993 film, Mask of the Phantasm, chose to portray a “dark Batman.” In the film, Batman has to struggle with his desire to fight crime, his worry that he’s not being effective, and his longing to settle down with the love of his life.

The movie certainly dealt with a darker side of Batman, but did not go overboard, and still allowed Batman to be hopeful. This balance is what makes Mask of the Phantasm a movie that The Batman should take lessons from when deciding Bruce’s character.





4 Batman (1989) Relies On Comic Accurate Portrayals Of Villains

Whether it’s Heath Ledger’s super serious portrayal in The Dark Knight, Jared Leto’s heavily tattooed version in Suicide Squad, or Joaquin Phoenix’s delusional protagonist in Joker, movie versions of the character lean away from the comic portrayal and focus on the anger and murder aspect of the Joker.

But the 1989 Batman film managed to portray a Joker that was more comic accurate in his personality. Jack Nicholson’s Joker is capable of being angry and certainly loved committing murder, but he never forgets that he’s supposed to be an outlandish clown. Nicholson’s Joker depicted the character’s humor and funny gadgets and is remembered fondly by most fans. Instead of trying to reinvent the wheel with Batman villains, Batman shows that using the comic interpretation is valid, and The Batman should keep that in mind.









3 Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn Of Justice Shows Batman’s Compassion

One of the most important characteristics of Batman is his ability to be compassionate. It’s that personality trait that’s driven him to adopt multiple children and donate millions of dollars to charity.

In Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Batman’s compassion is on display as he sees the aftermath of Zod‘s invasion. His grief is clear when he’s unable to save Wayne Enterprise’s personnel, and it’s apparent again when he comforts a child who’s lost their parents. This core of compassion is what drives Batman’s vengeance in the film, and that catalyst is one The Batman should remember.





2 “Batman Returns” Shows Catwoman Doesn’t Need Saving

The 1992 Batman Returns film serves as the second outing for Michael Keaton’s Batman and an origin story for Selina Kyle. In the story, Selina must contend with her feelings for Bruce whilst also bringing down her corrupt former boss and the Penguin.

When confronting her boss, she chooses to electrocute him in order to protect Bruce’s secret identity. While the boss is killed, Selina survives. Batman tries to save her, both from being a thief and from being electrocuted, but Selina rejects his help in both instances because she doesn’t need saving. Selina’s independence and rejection of Bruce’s savior complex is a trait that should be continued in The Batman.





1 Justice League’s Batman Acknowledges That He Is Wrong

When Batman and Superman fight in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Batman is wrong. In Justice League, Batman acknowledges that his decisions in the previous film were wrong and tries to make up for his mistakes by forming the League. He also buys the bank trying to foreclose on Martha Kent’s house.

This Batman – one who is able to go toe-to-toe with Superman and still acknowledge his own personal failings – is a complex and three-dimensional being. A Batman who knows when he is wrong is one who deserves to be portrayed in The Batman and future Batman films.

