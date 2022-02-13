Jennifer and Vince met in 2005 on the set of their film, The Break-Up. The two dated for about a year before breaking up in real life in 2006. But the romance was significant because it was her first relationship after splitting with Brad Pitt. In a 2008 interview with Vogue, Jennifer had this to say about him and their relationship: “I call Vince my defibrillator. He literally brought me back to life… He was lovely and fun and perfect for the time we had together. And I needed that. And it sort of ran its course.”



Universal / Â©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

