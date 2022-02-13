Sponsored Video


Yup, Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin once dated.

1.

John Krasinski and Rashida Jones


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

There was a good reason Rashida and John had great on-screen chemistry on The Office, and that’s because the two had actually dated for about a year (2005–06) before Rashida joined the show — but, FTR, the two had already broken up when she came on.


Carley Margolis / FilmMagic / Getty Images

2.

Leighton Meester and Sebastian Stan


Patrick McMullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The two met on the set of Gossip Girl in 2007 (when Sebastian began appearing as the recurring character of Carter Baizen) and dated from 2008 to 2010.


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

3.

Nick Lachey and Kim Kardashian


Joey Foley / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2019, Nick went on Watch What Happens Live and clarified that the two had only gone on one date to the movies to see 2006’s The Da Vinci Code.

View this video on YouTube


Bravo/ youtube.com

4.

Macaulay Culkin and Mila Kunis


Christopher Polk / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Mila and Macaulay were in a long-term relationship, dating from 2002 to 2011. While the two have never really spoken about their relationship, Mila did reveal to Dax Shepard on his podcast, Armchair Expert, that the breakup was bad, saying it was a “horrible, horrible breakup.”


Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

5.

Zachary Quinto and Jonathan Groff


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for GQ

The two dated for almost a year (2012–13) before calling it quits — reportedly because their work schedules kept them apart. However, the two have remained friends following the break up.


Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

6.

Janet Jackson and Matthew McConaughey


Ethan Miller / Getty Images Entertainment

It was rumored that the two briefly dated in 2002 after meeting at the Grammys. But in 2019, Matthew told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that they had gone on one dinner date together and “that was sorta it.”

View this video on YouTube


Access/ youtube.com

7.

Keira Knightley and Jamie Dornan


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Keira and Jamie dated from 2003 to 2005, when he was still a model and her career was taking off. A few years after their breakup Jamie told the Mail on Sunday that he felt “a bit second-rate” compared to her and that put pressure on their relationship.


Dave Hogan / Getty Images

8.

Michelle Rodriguez and Cara Delevingne


James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

Cara and Michelle dated for a few months in the beginning of 2014 before calling it quits. And the breakup seems to have been an amicable one.


Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

9.

Josh Hutcherson and Vanessa Hudgens


Christopher Polk / Getty Images for PCA

The two briefly dated during the filming of their 2012 movie Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. And while promoting the film in Australia the two were awkwardly put on the spot (at the 3:26 mark) during a TV interview when they got asked about their relationship, to which Josh replied, “We’re not. We were at one point, but she broke my heart…No, I’m just kidding. That was a while ago. We’re really good friends now.”

View this video on YouTube


aniram ox/ Today/ youtube.com

10.

Hilary Duff and Joel Madden


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

The two dated from 2004 to 2006. In a 2016 interview with The Love Bomb with Nico Tortorella podcast, Hilary opened up about the relationship, saying, “Was so intense. It was my life,” and that “It was pretty major.” The two are friends though and even went on a group date together recently.


Jesse Grant / WireImage / Getty Images

11.

John Mayer and Katy Perry


Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS

John and Katy dated on-again, off-again from 2012 until 2015. After the breakup the two have only spoken kindly of each other — with John telling Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM radio show last year that there was no jealousy in the relationship and that he liked being the “first gentleman of Katy Perry.”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Entertainment Industry Foundation

12.

Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Entertainment

So, nope, Ryan’s first high-profile romance wasn’t with Rachel McAdams — it was actually with Sandra. The two met in 2002 on the set of their film, Murder by Numbers, and dated for about a year.


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

13.

Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin


Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

The pair met on the set of their 2009 film Paper Man and dated from 2010–11.


Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

14.

Bow Wow and Ciara


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The two dated from 2004 to 2006 and were even briefly engaged. Last year, Bow Wow spoke out on Twitter about fans still blaming him all these years later for their breakup.


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

15.

Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal


Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment

Jake and Kristen dated from 2002 to 2004 and were introduced to each other by his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal (who had costarred with Kristen in Mona Lisa Smile).


Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

16.

Heidi Klum and Anthony Kiedis


Kevin Winter/ Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Heidi and Anthony dated for less than a year (2002–03). In 2016, the Red Hot Chili Peppers lead singer had this to say to Alternative Nation about Heidi: “The time with Heidi is one of the most beautiful memories in my life.”


Ben-ari Finegold / Getty Images

17.

Rachel McAdams and Michael Sheen


Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

The two met on the set of their 2010 film, Midnight in Paris, and were together until 2013. Reportedly, the two split because Rachel wanted to settle down and start a family, while Michael had already been married and had a child and wanted to focus more on his career.


Julian Finney / Getty Images

18.

Renée Zellweger and Bradley Cooper


Randy Brooke / WireImage / Getty Images, Vera Anderson / WireImage / Getty Images

Renée and Bradley first met in 2006 during the filming of their movie Case 39 — which was a film that ended up being shelved in the States until 2010 — when they were both married. But the two wouldn’t start dating until the summer of 2009 (after both had separated from their spouses) and eventually splitting up less than two years later in 2011.


Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

19.

Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds


Albert L. Ortega / WireImage / Getty Images

The Canadian power couple began dating in 2002 and became engaged in 2004. After five years together, the pair called off their engagement in 2007.

20.

Brittany Murphy and Ashton Kutcher


Frank Micelotta / Getty Images Entertainment

The two dated briefly in 2003 after meeting on the set of their rom-com, Just Married. In 2009, following Brittany’s death, Ashton took to Twitter to express his sadness, tweeting, “2day the world lost a little piece of sunshine. My deepest condolences go out 2 Brittany’s family, her husband, & her amazing mother Sharon. See you on the other side, kid.”


20thcentfox / Everett Collection

21.

Jason Schwartzman and Zooey Deschanel


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

Their exact dating history is not completely clear. But in an interview, Zooey said that she and Jason started dating in 1999, when they were both 19, and that he was her first “real boyfriend.” The two then broke it off at some point and then rekindled their romance, dating from 2003 to 2005.


George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

22.

Scarlett Johansson and Josh Hartnett


Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

The pair dated for a little over a year after meeting on the set of their 2006 film, The Black Dahlia.


Rolf Konow / Getty Images

23.

Whitney Houston and Ray J


John Gichigi / Getty Images

While Whitney and Ray J never confirmed their relationship, the two reportedly dated on-again, off-again starting around 2007 and were rumored to be together at the time of her death in 2012. In 2017, Ray J was contestant on Celebrity Big Brother UK and blamed himself for her death on the show.


Epsilon / Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

24.

Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn


Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Jennifer and Vince met in 2005 on the set of their film, The Break-Up. The two dated for about a year before breaking up in real life in 2006. But the romance was significant because it was her first relationship after splitting with Brad Pitt. In a 2008 interview with Vogue, Jennifer had this to say about him and their relationship: “I call Vince my defibrillator. He literally brought me back to life… He was lovely and fun and perfect for the time we had together. And I needed that. And it sort of ran its course.”


Universal / Â©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

25.

And lastly, Chris Evans and Jessica Biel


Getty Images / Hulton Archive

Jessica and Chris started dating in 2001 and would go on to costar in two movies together — London and Cellular — before calling it quits in 2006.


Steve Granitz / WireImage



