1.
John Krasinski and Rashida Jones
There was a good reason Rashida and John had great on-screen chemistry on The Office, and that’s because the two had actually dated for about a year (2005–06) before Rashida joined the show — but, FTR, the two had already broken up when she came on.
2.
Leighton Meester and Sebastian Stan
The two met on the set of Gossip Girl in 2007 (when Sebastian began appearing as the recurring character of Carter Baizen) and dated from 2008 to 2010.
3.
Nick Lachey and Kim Kardashian
In 2019, Nick went on Watch What Happens Live and clarified that the two had only gone on one date to the movies to see 2006’s The Da Vinci Code.
4.
Macaulay Culkin and Mila Kunis
Mila and Macaulay were in a long-term relationship, dating from 2002 to 2011. While the two have never really spoken about their relationship, Mila did reveal to Dax Shepard on his podcast, Armchair Expert, that the breakup was bad, saying it was a “horrible, horrible breakup.”
5.
Zachary Quinto and Jonathan Groff
6.
Janet Jackson and Matthew McConaughey
It was rumored that the two briefly dated in 2002 after meeting at the Grammys. But in 2019, Matthew told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that they had gone on one dinner date together and “that was sorta it.”
7.
Keira Knightley and Jamie Dornan
Keira and Jamie dated from 2003 to 2005, when he was still a model and her career was taking off. A few years after their breakup Jamie told the Mail on Sunday that he felt “a bit second-rate” compared to her and that put pressure on their relationship.
8.
Michelle Rodriguez and Cara Delevingne
Cara and Michelle dated for a few months in the beginning of 2014 before calling it quits. And the breakup seems to have been an amicable one.
9.
Josh Hutcherson and Vanessa Hudgens
The two briefly dated during the filming of their 2012 movie Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. And while promoting the film in Australia the two were awkwardly put on the spot (at the 3:26 mark) during a TV interview when they got asked about their relationship, to which Josh replied, “We’re not. We were at one point, but she broke my heart…No, I’m just kidding. That was a while ago. We’re really good friends now.”
10.
Hilary Duff and Joel Madden
The two dated from 2004 to 2006. In a 2016 interview with The Love Bomb with Nico Tortorella podcast, Hilary opened up about the relationship, saying, “Was so intense. It was my life,” and that “It was pretty major.” The two are friends though and even went on a group date together recently.
11.
John Mayer and Katy Perry
John and Katy dated on-again, off-again from 2012 until 2015. After the breakup the two have only spoken kindly of each other — with John telling Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM radio show last year that there was no jealousy in the relationship and that he liked being the “first gentleman of Katy Perry.”
12.
Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock
So, nope, Ryan’s first high-profile romance wasn’t with Rachel McAdams — it was actually with Sandra. The two met in 2002 on the set of their film, Murder by Numbers, and dated for about a year.
13.
Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin
14.
Bow Wow and Ciara
15.
Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake and Kristen dated from 2002 to 2004 and were introduced to each other by his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal (who had costarred with Kristen in Mona Lisa Smile).
16.
Heidi Klum and Anthony Kiedis
Heidi and Anthony dated for less than a year (2002–03). In 2016, the Red Hot Chili Peppers lead singer had this to say to Alternative Nation about Heidi: “The time with Heidi is one of the most beautiful memories in my life.”
17.
Rachel McAdams and Michael Sheen
The two met on the set of their 2010 film, Midnight in Paris, and were together until 2013. Reportedly, the two split because Rachel wanted to settle down and start a family, while Michael had already been married and had a child and wanted to focus more on his career.
18.
Renée Zellweger and Bradley Cooper
Renée and Bradley first met in 2006 during the filming of their movie Case 39 — which was a film that ended up being shelved in the States until 2010 — when they were both married. But the two wouldn’t start dating until the summer of 2009 (after both had separated from their spouses) and eventually splitting up less than two years later in 2011.
19.
Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds
The Canadian power couple began dating in 2002 and became engaged in 2004. After five years together, the pair called off their engagement in 2007.
20.
Brittany Murphy and Ashton Kutcher
The two dated briefly in 2003 after meeting on the set of their rom-com, Just Married. In 2009, following Brittany’s death, Ashton took to Twitter to express his sadness, tweeting, “2day the world lost a little piece of sunshine. My deepest condolences go out 2 Brittany’s family, her husband, & her amazing mother Sharon. See you on the other side, kid.”
21.
Jason Schwartzman and Zooey Deschanel
Their exact dating history is not completely clear. But in an interview, Zooey said that she and Jason started dating in 1999, when they were both 19, and that he was her first “real boyfriend.” The two then broke it off at some point and then rekindled their romance, dating from 2003 to 2005.
22.
Scarlett Johansson and Josh Hartnett
The pair dated for a little over a year after meeting on the set of their 2006 film, The Black Dahlia.
23.
Whitney Houston and Ray J
24.
Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn
Jennifer and Vince met in 2005 on the set of their film, The Break-Up. The two dated for about a year before breaking up in real life in 2006. But the romance was significant because it was her first relationship after splitting with Brad Pitt. In a 2008 interview with Vogue, Jennifer had this to say about him and their relationship: “I call Vince my defibrillator. He literally brought me back to life… He was lovely and fun and perfect for the time we had together. And I needed that. And it sort of ran its course.”
25.
And lastly, Chris Evans and Jessica Biel
Jessica and Chris started dating in 2001 and would go on to costar in two movies together — London and Cellular — before calling it quits in 2006.