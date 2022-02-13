8 Out of 10 Cats have paid tribute to Sean Lock on Friday night’s episode of their Channel 4 comedy show, following his tragic death age 58.

The comedy panel show aired a Countdown spin off and remembered the late, great comedian as he made one of his final appearances.

Sean passed away at home in August last year following a battle with cancer.

Ahead of the episode airing, Channel 4 tweeted to explain got its viewers the show would be one of the last times Sean featured.



The channel wrote: “New #CatsDoesCountdown on Channel 4 at 9pm tonight with guests @HarryHill, @josierones, @nickmohammed… and comedy legend, the late great Sean Lock in one of his last appearances on the show.”

In the episode, Sean teamed up with Harry Hill as the pair competed against Jon Richardson and Rosie Jones while Jimmy Carr hosted the panel programme.

Meanwhile, Countdown maths expert Rachel Riley and Susie Dent were also on hand to help judge the competition.

Ted Lasso and Nick Mohammed were also in Dictionary Corner.

And Sean showed off his impressive word skills as he guessed the Countdown Conundrum correctly, while the rest of the show’s participants were left scratching their heads.

As Sean shared his guess, Jimmy told him: “Well, you were the underdogs, but you’ve only gone and got the b***y Conundrum take a look!”

Sean then raised his arms in the air to celebrate his victory as Jimmy said: “That does change things, that means you’ve been beaten by less…”

The audience giggled as Sean scratched his head before singing: “What a feeling!”, which got a laugh from the audience.



As the credits rolled, the show aired a photo of a smiling Sean and wrote underneath: “In loving memory of comedy legend Sean Lock 1963 – 2021”.

Emotional viewers took to Twitter to share their reactions to one of the comedy star’s final appearances.

One wrote: “Fabulous to see Sean last night, Making people laugh until the end. #SeanLock Comedy legend.”

As another confessed: “I’m not mentally prepared to watch Sean Lock’s last episode of Countdown :(“.



“Tears of heartbreak, tears of laughter. You all did a great job in the circumstances. #SeanLock never far from my thoughts,” a third penned.

While another added: “Hard to watch that episode last night. Sean Lock is going to be missed so much.Quote Tweet”.

Comedian Jon Richardson, who appeared in the programme, also watched the show back and admitted he was incredibly upset during filming over Sean’s deteriorating health.

He said: “Watching Sean’s last ep of Countdown I can see how upset I was knowing he was ill and how much that affected my performance, while Sean himself continued to be effortlessly hilarious. A true comic to the end. That’s why he’s trending on twitter and why he’s so missed.”