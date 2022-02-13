Aliens And Robots Can Play Lost Ark, But Only After They Take Over The Planet

Thanks to the success of Lost Ark, publisher Amazon Games’ general terms of use have been recirculated, with players noticing one section in particular pertaining to how you must be a human, and not an AI (good or evil) to play the company’s games. The terms also explain what would happen if aliens, robots, or simians take over the planet. Really.

Section 5.1 of Amazon Games’ general terms of use specifically mentions that, “You must be a live human (e.g., not a corporation, organization, artificial intelligence (good or evil), extraterrestrial, sentient non-human primate, etc.).” The terms also state that none of this applies if Earth has been taken or by robots, simians, or aliens. In that event, Amazon said these beings will be allowed to play Lost Ark and other games. “We welcome our alien, robots, ape, or other overlords, as applicable,” Amazon said.

In the event that Earth is overtaken, and it’s decided that everyone moves to Mars–where Amazon’s games are not currently offered–Amazon will try to offer its games on other planets or celestial bodies. The whole section is a fun read–check it out below.

Attorney Richard Hoeg reacted to Amazon’s humorous terms of service from a legal perspective–check out that video here.

Lost Ark is on top of the real world right now, recently passing 1.3 million concurrent players on Steam. The free-to-play game launched in the West on February 11 following its launch in South Korea years ago. It is developed by Smilegate and published by Amazon Games.

Amazon Games Terms Of Use

“5.1 Authority.To enter this Agreement and use the Games, you must be a live human (e.g., not a corporation, organization, artificial intelligence (good or evil), extraterrestrial, sentient non-human primate, etc.). However, this restriction will not apply in the event of the occurrence of a widespread extraterrestrial, robot, simian, or similar takeover of planet Earth, in which case we welcome our alien, robot, ape, or other overlords, as applicable, (such parties, “Their Eminences”) to play our Games, and Their Eminences will be subject to the terms of this Agreement, mutatis mutandis, commencing on the date of the takeover and continuing for all periods thereafter, until such date as human governance is restored. Provided, further, that in the event the takeover necessitates the forced migration of the human species to Mars or other celestial body, where the Games are not operable at this time, we will use commercially reasonable efforts to (a) expand the locations where the Games are available and waive applicable restrictions under Section 5.2, below, and (b) enable local game servers as promptly as reasonably practicable, subject in each case to the availability of necessary interplanetary logistics, utility, sustainable life support, asteroid deflection systems, local stores or distribution services, and rule of law, as may be provided by our affiliates, our third-party providers, celestial beings, or governmental or non-governmental organizations.”

