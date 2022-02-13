With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, astrology expert Jessica Adams revealed where each of the twelve signs of the zodiac is on their romantic journey. And for those who have left their gift-buying until the last minute, Jessica shared which present will make each sign tick.
Jessica began: “This year, Saint Valentine’s Day is unusual, because it’s about two years, not one.”
“No matter if you are lucky in love, or not at all, you need to treat 2022 and 2023 as one cycle in the stars, because of astro-patterns in Scorpio, the sign that rules intimacy and joint bank accounts.”
Because these two years are so deeply interconnected and interdependent, it’s important to choose your 2022 valentine wisely.
She continued: “February 14 2022 influences February 14 2023, as you’ll see later on in your love life.
“Your state of mind that day, or the person in your life, helps decisions later on.”
READ MORE: The touching way Charles paid tribute to one royal with Camilla’s ring
Aries (March 21 – April 19)
Single
“You will be with a new lover by July 17 2023, and the house or apartment will be a priority.
Attached
“You too have to mix and match budgets in order to cope with big changes in 2022-2023.
Perfect gift
“Red is the Aries colour, so try roses, red lingerie or underwear – or a bottle of Rose.”
Taurus (April 20 – May 20)
Single
“The person in your life in 2022 or 2023 brings karma from another relationship in 2003-2004.”
Attached
“2022 and 2023 bring either a second honeymoon or a trial separation – crossroads.”
Perfect gift
“Taurus rules the throat, so a Hermes, Dior or Chanel scarf is a luxurious his/her present.”
Gemini (May 21 – June 20)
Single
“The answer with any new lover by March 23 2023 is the question of money or property.”
Attached
“You have paid your dues with your other half emotionally. Next issue? Money.”
Perfect gift
“Try the latest iPhone 13 and send photographs of yourself as the screensaver.”
DON’T MISS
Cancer (June 22 – July 22)
Single
“Cancer, you’ve learned to avoid controlling lovers. Pledge that again in 2022-2023.”
Attached
“Power and control issues leave your relationship (or you leave it) by March 2023.”
Perfect gift
“A beautiful designer candle for the bedroom or bathroom suits home-loving Cancer.”
Leo (July 23 – August 22)
Single
“Be cautious with a new lover in 2022 as you’ll need patience with obstacles and a long wait.”
Attached
“This is the biggest test for partnership in 28 years but March 2023 brings a big stage two.”
Perfect gift
“Leo rules the back, so try a (free) back massage or voucher with a pro masseur.”
Virgo (August 23 – September 22)
Single
“This is your best year since 2010 for finding a new lover with big horizons – Easter is lovely.”
Attached
“The solution you need to make a partnership skyrocket (or an easy way out) is on offer now.”
Perfect gift
“Complimentary membership of a gym, spa, health resort or football supporters’ club.”
Libra (September 23 – October 22)
Single
“Your luckiest love cycle in 12 years begins on May 11, but you may see signs and clues now.”
Attached
“Happy? You two will hit the heights from May 11. Unhappy? A new lover is on offer by 2023.”
Perfect gift
“Libra is the sign of equality so matching luxury bathrobes or pillowcases will appeal.”
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)
Single
“Karma from a relationship in 2003-2004 brings huge love life surprises in 2022-2023.”
Attached
“You two will radically change your duet in 2022-2023 to find freedom or even try a break.”
Perfect gift
“Erotica by Anais Nin or books of erotic photography or art suit sexy Scorpio.”
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)
Single
“You have a deal to strike with your ex from 2020 or 2021, so you can reunite or move on.”
Attached
“You two have a compromise to make, over by May 15. Get it in writing with outside advice.”
Perfect gift
“A map of the world, a globe, an illustrated book on a favourite place or language classes.”
Capricorn (December 22 – January 20)
Single
“Your feelings about pregnancy, stepchildren or single parenting rules love in 2022-2023.”
Attached
“Parents or not, big questions about freedom, space and independence rule your lives now.”
Perfect gift
“Capricorns love mountain-top or top-floor views so plan a local break accordingly.”
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)
Single
“Single parents or dates with strong views on parenthood rule your love life in 2022-2023.”
Attached
“Sons, daughters, godchildren or young relatives have the biggest say on love by 2023.”
Perfect gift
“The latest, greatest computer for Zoom sessions suits the digitally sociable Aquarian.”
Pisces (February 19 – March 20)
Single
“If any new lover sleeps over (or you do) in 2022-2023 get rules about the home upfront.”
Attached
“Family, property or household choices take longer than you think by 2023. Have a Plan B.”
Perfect gift
“Bubble bath, shower treats, bath bombs, a fitted spa at home or new pool suit Pisces.”