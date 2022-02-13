Big Brother second series star Glyn Wise has revealed he avoided meeting Easy On Me singer Adele as she made a surprise appearace at London’s Heaven nightclub.

After shooting to fame in Big Brother in 2006 at the age of 18, the Welshman won the heart of the nation coming second to that year’s winner Pete Bennett.

The popular Channel 4 Big Brother contestant rocked up to the show in his teens famously wearing a life guard out.

Fifteen years on, Glyn, now 34, shared his near-meeting with the pop legend to The Mail and admitted a fashion faux pas stopped him from saying hello.



After arriving at the hot London club wearing tracksuit bottoms, he admitted to choosing not to meet Adele, 33, due to his casual attire.

He said: “Not the best look to introduce yourself to a world wide superstar! Saying that, I introduced myself to the UK in lifeguard shorts entering Big Brother. Maybe I’m just a walking fashion disaster!”

Glyn recalled: “I had just been to athletics training. Me and some of the lads decided to go to Heaven. I was dancing and enjoying the music then all of a sudden everyone got their phone cameras out.

“I had never seen Adele in the flesh before, but I mistook her for Kylie Minogue. This is nothing new as I once spent the whole day with Mutya from Sugababes thinking she was Tracy Beaker from kids’ TV!”



Sporting a shaved head and smart shirt for the outing, which he matched with his tracksuit bottoms, Glyn was all smiles as he filmed himself dancing and smiling along to the drag queens on stage for a video for his Instagram.

Brit Award winner Adele showed up to G-A-Y on Thursday at Heaven, just before the start of Porn Idol, which was set up originally as a parody of Pop Idol, but instead of singing, party goers strip.

As the MC announced Adele would be coming out onto the stage, the entire crowd went wild, including all the semi-naked performers.



The star played to her audience and strolled out seriously, before swinging her body round on the pole.

“I can’t be in the crowd and not judge someone being so fabulous and sexy,” she declared. “So Cheryl [Hole], you know I love ya. Always loved Cheryl.”

“Cheryl Cole’s one of my heroes, f**k it she is,” Adele then exclaimed excitedly, as cheers filled the venue.