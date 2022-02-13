Bipasha Basu reveals her parents objected to her relationship with Karan Singh Grover: 'Failed marriage is not the sign that...'

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in 2016

Key Highlights Celebrity couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got hitched in 2016 They fell in love with each other after meeting on the sets of Alone Karan was previously married to Jennifer Winget, and before that, Shraddha Nigam

Celebrity couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who leave their fans gushing over them with their social media PDA, are one of the most loved couples of tinsel town. The lovebirds have been married for more than five years but they still dish out couple goals every time they make a public appearance. From sharing loved-up notes to Bipasha’s husband appreciation posts, they never shy away from expressing their love. But did you know? Bipasha’s parents were initially not happy about her tying the knot with Karan.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, fell in love after collaborating for the horror film Alone. Before that, Karan Singh Grover was married to TV star Jennifer Winget. The duo parted ways in 2014 after being together for two years. Before Jennifer, Karan had tied the knot with actress Shraddha Nigam in 2008. Their romance was short-lived and they got divorced in 10 months.

Because of Karan’s ‘failed’ marriages, Bipasha’s parents had reportedly raised objections and the actress had to convince them that he was the one. In an interview, she revealed how she managed to explain that failed marriage cannot be a sign of a person being wrong.

She told Pinkvilla, “Failed marriage is not the sign that the human being has to be wrong. So, it’s not that they should be condemned. Like for me, I explained to my parents that the kind of relationship that I had was longer and it’s much bigger than his marriage. It’s just that I did not sign a piece of paper. So how does it make me different from him?”

“Relationships don’t work out, it’s unfortunate but in the longer run when you look back you are always happier. It’s always said that things happen in your life for a reason and it’s always true,” she added.

Before tying the knot with Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha was in a relationship with actor John Abraham. The couple dated for almost nine years before calling it quits. Bipasha also dated actor Dino Morea for more than six years.

On the work front, Bipasha was last seen on the big screen in the 2015 horror film Alone with her husband. She took a break from showbiz after tying the knot. The actress made her acting comeback in 2020 with the web series Dangerous. Meanwhile, Karan was last seen in the ZEE5 web series Qubool Hai 2.0.