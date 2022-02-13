



Alan Styles, 85, was believed to be one of the oldest paedophiles in the country. He was transferred from HMP Birmingham to a hospice to die after his health deteriorated in jail.

The pensioner had been cared for in a cell on a healthcare ward at the prison, but was granted early release on compassionate grounds. He died in July after ordering medics not to resuscitate him a month after he was locked up. Styles was jailed in November 2020 after subjecting three schoolgirls to shocking sex attacks. He admitted 27 offences, including rape, sexual assault and sexual activity with a child.

When he first arrived at the prison, healthcare staff identified that Styles had a range of medical problems linked to his age. Styles, formerly of Wednesbury, West Midlands, was admitted to hospital several times when his condition worsened between December 2020 and April last year. However, he became frailer and was taken to hospital after choking on a drink on July 1. Staff then decided to start end of life care. A report from the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman states that the sex offender was transferred to Birmingham’s Willow House in line with his wishes. READ MORE ABOUT ANDREW NEIL LETTING RIP AT BORIS JOHNSON

Ms Johnson explained that Styles died at 2.50am on July 18 and the prison offered to contribute to his funeral costs in line with national policy. Wolverhampton Crown Court heard Styles groomed his victims with gifts as he carried out sex attacks over a four-year period until spring 2018.

One of his victims was thought to be only eight when he started targeting her. Two others were under 14. The first victim confided in specialist public protection officers before police combed the paedophile’s home for evidence. West Midlands Police said officers discovered a camera and memory cards with 665 indecent images of children. The force later found two other girls suffered at the pensioner’s hands.

Detective Constable Hannah Osborne, from the force’s child abuse investigation team, previously praised the brave victims for coming forward. She said: “Their courage, and trust in our officers, helped us build up a strong case and ensure he can’t harm any others.” Styles was also put on the sex offenders register for life when he was sentenced.









