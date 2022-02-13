Express.co.uk spoke to Graham Conway, managing director of UK vehicle leasing firm Select Car Leasing, to find out what British tourists need to know to drive in EU countries. He highlighted the main areas where Britons will need to take care.

international driving permit (IDP) to drive on the continent, but a trade deal has meant that a standard British licence is fine.

“Your licence will cover you for all EU countries, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

“The only exception is if you have a paper driving licence, in which case you would need to check with authorities in the country you are travelling through.”

Britons with a licence issued in Gibraltar, Guernsey, Jersey or the Isle of Man will also need to check with authorities.

READ MORE: ‘Kids are kings here’: Expat in Spain on culture ‘shocks’