Call of Duty Vanguard Ship Haus Playlist Disappears Upsetting Players

Call of Duty: Vanguard players want Ship Haus 24/7 to return as developer Sledgehammer Games replaces it in favor of a new playlist.

Call of Duty: Vanguard, released last Novembe, has ranked at the lower end of the Call of Duty spectrum. It was praised for its campaign and multiplayer, but Zombies mode was heavily criticized for its lack of content. With Infinity Ward releasing a new Call of Duty this year, it seems like fans’ attention slowly is shifting toward Modern Warfare 2.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Vanguard begins tomorrow and developer Sledgehammer Games has detailed all the new content that will be coming to the game. Zombies will get an overhaul and the multiplayer component of Call of Duty: Vanguard will see two new maps, along with a few new perks. While many are looking forward to these additions, it seems like players are not fully satisfied with some decisions made by Sledgehammer Games.

Reddit poster AdonisBeats is baffled by the decision to remove the Ship Haus playlist from Call of Duty: Vanguard. The user wants Sledgehammer Games to re-add the playlist and to simply leave it as it is. Ship Haus 24/7 was replaced by “Up Close and Personal,” which also features small maps, as a part of Valentine’s Day celebrations. AdonisBeats, and other players, are not a fan of this change, and specifically mentions the maps Demyansk and Paradise.

Ship Haus 24/7 is a playlist that consists of only two maps – Das Haus and Shipment. Shipment is one of the most popular maps in the Call of Duty series and has been featured in several games. It looks like the playlist was similarly popular, with many users agreeing with the Reddit post.

User FSG_Out_ wants to be able to select a map of their choice, while others want Activision to release a playlist consisting of only the popular maps. Some also state that the selected maps in Up Close and Personal aren’t small enough to be considered for such a playlist. User Classiccarsaregreat4 commends Treyarch for never removing Nuketown 24/7 and is disappointed in both Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games for replacing beloved modes.

This problem can possibly be resolved by bringing back map voting in Call of Duty: Vanguard. The ability to vote on a map was removed in 2019’s Modern Warfare but was surprisingly present in Black Ops Cold War. Map voting was originally removed due to players leaving lobbies if their selection did not win the overall vote, but not allowing users to select a map is also not an ideal solution.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

