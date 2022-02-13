Call of Duty Warzone Cheaters Flaunt Hacks on TikTok

Cheating is once again on the rise in Call of Duty: Warzone, and the hackers have now taken to flaunting their cheats on TikTok.

Few modern games have had a cheating problem as severe as Call of Duty: Warzone. Activision has done nearly everything in its power to stop cheaters from plaguing Call of Duty: Warzone, but unfortunately, this has been to no avail.

Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters have now taken to flaunting their cheats on social media. This is, sadly, not the first time that cheaters have openly displayed the fact that they were hacking without consequence in the game. At the beginning of January, many users claimed to have come into contact with cheaters who had usernames openly acknowledging that they were cheating. Some examples were “NiceAnticheat,” “ActivisionLOL,” “@YesImHacking,” and “ITz-NoT-LUCK.”

More recently these cheaters have taken to posting video montages of them using wallhacks and aimbot to Tik Tok and YouTube. The majority of these hackers have also made no attempt to hide their identities or their usernames. One cheater’s video, in particular, shows him decimating other Call of Duty: Warzone players that he can see through walls. The fact that these cheaters feel that they can post these videos without fear of consequence goes to show just how severe the game’s cheating problem has become.





Activision’s Ricochet anti-cheat system was said to have banned around 50 000 cheaters on the first day that it was implemented. While the system kept the cheaters at bay for a short while, it seems as though they are back in force. These hackers seem to have found a way to bypass the Ricochet anti-cheat system and are once again running amok in Call of Duty: Warzone lobbies.

Activision recently announced that Call of Duty: Warzone is set to receive a host of improvements. The changes said to be made in the game’s Season 2 update include improvements to all forms of movement, parachutes being able to deploy lower, increased player mantle height, collision fixes for players and vehicles, and multiple improvements to performance and streaming issues.





The company made no mention of the game’s massive cheating problem, and the update did not include any information regarding the Ricochet anti-cheat system being reworked.

It is concerning that Activision has announced a sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone, despite not being able to deal with hackers in the game currently. Right now it is uncertain whether the company is working on fixes or changes to the Ricochet anti-cheat system, although it would likely be in its best interests.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

