Fatigue

While there are lots of explanations for feeling very tired, struggling with long-term exhaustion and weakness for no clear reason could be related to a long-term condition or cancer.

It is important not to brush this off as tiredness and visit your doctor.

Persistent bloating

Doctor Sibtain said: “A bloated tummy can be a common symptom of many conditions, from indigestion to period pain.

“However, if you feel bloated most days, this could be a sign of something more serious.”

A persistent cough

Coughs are commonly associated with colds, flu and even COVID-19.

But if you have a persistent cough, or a croaky voice that doesn’t go away after three weeks, then it is worth getting checked by your GP.