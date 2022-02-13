A newly released The Batman trailer shifts the focus onto Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman and teases her relationship with Bruce Wayne. Having established itself as one of 2022’s most anticipated films, Matt Reeves’ The Batman is now just weeks away from its theatrical release. Twilight star Robert Pattinson will debut as Bruce Wayne, with the film set to focus on the events of the Dark Knight’s second year as Gotham’s protector. With two of Batman’s more iconic comic book villains set to make an appearance within the events of the film, including The Riddler (played by Paul Dano) and The Penguin (played by Colin Farrell), The Batman looks as though it could be this beloved character’s darkest onscreen iteration yet.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

While The Batman will of course focus on its titular hero, numerous teasers have hinted that the film could also act as an origin story for another classic Batman character in Catwoman. The role of the iconic femme-fatale has been taken on by a number of big names over the years, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, and Anne Hathaway, with Kravitz now set to offer her own take on the quick-witted cat burglar, Selina Kyle, as she looks to assist Bruce Wayne in his various heroic pursuits. The pair’s relationship has, so far, been displayed in a somewhat ambiguous nature, leaving audiences to speculate as to whether or not Selina can be trusted. With the film’s release now just around the corner, a new TV spot has offered a closer glimpse at Bruce and Selina’s relationship throughout the events of The Batman.





Related: The Batman’s New Catwoman Already Played Selina Kyle For DC

Titled “New Friend,” the Batman trailer centers largely on Selina Kyle and her newfound partnership with Bruce Wayne. In the teaser, Bruce can be seen questioning whether he can trust Selina while speaking with his butler, Alfred (played by Andy Serkis). The clip also delves into Selina’s motives, as she seemingly confides in Bruce, telling him about her mother’s murder when she was a child. Despite the TV spot offering a handful of exciting new scenes, it remains cautious in revealing too much. Check out the clip below (via POC Culture):





Click here to watch the video on Youtube

Fans were quick to comment that this latest TV spot was one of the best teasers yet, with its array of new clips certainly amping up the excitement for The Batman‘s release. Following Kravitz’s recent comments that the film will follow Selina Kyle’s journey to becoming Catwoman, this new trailer highlights just how her time spent fighting alongside Batman may ultimately play into her overall transformation into the anti-heroine. Kravitz also recently revealed that she received some sweet encouragement from her fellow Catwomen following the announcement that she would take on the role, revealing that Pfeiffer, Berry, and Hathaway all reached out to her, offering their support and praise.





So far The Batman looks set to cram an incredible amount of action into its almost three-hour run time and Bruce’s relationship with Selina seems as though it could be fairly central to the overall story. Bruce’s uncertainty as to whether Selina can be trusted will likely be explored in multiple ways throughout the events of the film, with previous trailers having teased that the duo could potentially have conflicting motives when it comes to their vigilante alter egos. Audiences will learn more about Selina’s true intentions with Bruce, when The Batman releases in theatres on March 4.

Next: How The Batman’s Catwoman Mixes Pfeiffer & Hathaway’s Selina Kyles





Source: POC Culture

Batgirl Set Photo Gives First Look at Michael Keaton in Batman Suit



