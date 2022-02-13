Sponsored Video


When fans learned that Magic Mike 3 had been greenlit, it already felt like a dream come true. Now that the film is in production, there are even more reasons to be excited about the long-awaited threequel. Even though there aren’t too many details about what we can expect to see, Channing Tatum has offered up one killer hint – that it’s going to be the “Super Bowl” of stripper movies. 

It’s been nearly seven years since Magic Mike XXL hit theaters – and for most of that time, many assumed that was the last time they’d see Mike Lane in all his glory. But then late last year, Channing Tatum announced that Magic Mike 3 was in the works, this time as an HBO Max film. His recent comments on Jimmy Kimmel Live! helps make it clear why the movie is happening: 

I wasn’t sure if I wanted to make a third movie. I was like, ‘We kind of did a lot in the first two movies. … I was like, ‘Look, I’ll make a third movie if we can do one of two things.’ One, I wanted to make the Super Bowl of stripper movies. The first movies, we had to sort of stay honest to what that world is, and the dancing’s not all that cool in the world, and we pushed it a little bit. But I really want to have like professionals, just like the best dancers in the world going off in this one.



