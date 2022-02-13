Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been one of the most highly anticipated sequels in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Therefore, fans were left flabbergasted after the jaw-dropping trailer, which was released ahead of the Super Bowl, featured a number of familiar faces and voices.

After debuting the first teaser for the Dr Strange sequel in December, the official trailer affirmed a number of surprises would be in store for Dr Stephen Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch).

The new footage also seemed to confirm a major fan crossover theory as it seemingly introduced the X-Men into MCU.

Although not visible in the trailer, viewers could hear Professor X’s voice (Patrick Stewart) telling the Sorcerer: “We should tell him the truth.”

Doctor Strange was also coming to terms with the result of his meddling in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

