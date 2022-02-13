The man from Colchester was shocked to be hit with fines after the new owner he sold the car to parked repeatedly in bus lanes. David Powell, 66, a retired psychiatric worker originally bought the second-hand vehicle for £900.
But after being told by his doctor he would be unable to drive for three months due to his new medication, he sold his car just six weeks later for £300 less.
He informed the DVLA of the transfer of ownership, but fell foul of the processing delays currently affecting the agency due to the pandemic.
Shortly after the sale, Mr Powell received a string of parking fines from Essex County Council after the new owner of the car, which was still registered in his name, pulled up in a bus lane five times on consecutive days.
And that was the start of Mr Powell’s issues.
He continued: “I told them I thought this had passed and I had gone to the solicitors and verified my information to send to the courts.
“They just said if I did not pay, they would take items in my home to the value of the fine, but I told them to push off and they were not having anything from me.”
Mr Powell now fully expects to be threatened with being taken to court but has no intention of footing the hefty bill.
He has already received a frightening letter of final warning saying his belongings can be removed over the dispute.
Mr Powell said: “It’s like headless chickens running around, but they have no sympathy at all and in their minds, they are right and that is the end of it, but this story is not over.
“I am still waiting for the information to come back, but I have never known something so mind boggling for such a simple thing.”
Express.co.uk reached out to Essex County Council for comment.
Fines for driving in a bus lane can be well over £100 although are usually halved if paid within 14 days.
The DVLA stated: “We would encourage anyone who is planning on selling their car to let us know online as quickly as possible to ensure the vehicle’s record is updated promptly.
“The online service is the quickest and easiest way to notify us and will update the record immediately.
“It is available between 7am and 7pm on gov.uk/sold-bought-vehicle.”
The agency has also had to deal with delays in processing paper licences going back as far as October last year.