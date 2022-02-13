The man from Colchester was shocked to be hit with fines after the new owner he sold the car to parked repeatedly in bus lanes. David Powell, 66, a retired psychiatric worker originally bought the second-hand vehicle for £900.

But after being told by his doctor he would be unable to drive for three months due to his new medication, he sold his car just six weeks later for £300 less.

He informed the DVLA of the transfer of ownership, but fell foul of the processing delays currently affecting the agency due to the pandemic.

Shortly after the sale, Mr Powell received a string of parking fines from Essex County Council after the new owner of the car, which was still registered in his name, pulled up in a bus lane five times on consecutive days.

And that was the start of Mr Powell’s issues.

