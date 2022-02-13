As a lawyer, Gray would know his new wife couldn’t divorce him before 12 months.

The master manipulator could have thought to himself that being married for a year could give him enough time to cut Chelsea off from her family and give him total control over his wife’s life.

Meanwhile, Whitney remains determined to stop history from repeating itself.

The market trader has shown Chantelle’s blog posts to the police but they have urged her to drop her “obsession” from Gray.

How far is Whitney prepared to go to stop Gray from hurting Chelsea?

EastEnders airs on BBC One on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.