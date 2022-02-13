What is the first name that comes to mind when you think of rom-coms? Meg Ryan? Julia Roberts? Hugh Grant? They’re all fantastic, but there’s another equally distinguished name that tends to get overlooked in the genre: Adam Sandler.

Though the Sandman has established a reputation for bringing the “-com,” to the movies over the course of his career, he’s also proven he is every bit as capable of pulling off a grand gesture and nailing a meet-cute. So, in honor of Valentine’s Day, I decided to rank Sandler’s rom-coms from worst to best.

Before we dive in, I want to acknowledge a few Adam Sandler movies that you won’t be seeing in this ranking:

Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore. These are my two favorite Sandler movies and if this was a ranking of his filmography, they’d be right at the top of the list. But, alas, they’re pure comedies. There is a love interest that Sandler’s character ends up with in both but you could easily remove the romantic storyline entirely and not much would change (Little Nicky is in the same category but I anticipate there will be fewer outcries over this one).

Punch-Drunk Love. Fantastic movie that first showed us the range of the Sandman as an actor. But while you could make a case for it being a rom-com, I think you’d just be arguing semantics. At its core, PDL is a romantic drama with a few comedic elements sprinkled in there (mainly the Philip Seymour Hoffman storyline).

Any other favorites missing? It very likely did not meet our criteria. With that out of the way, let’s get to ranking.