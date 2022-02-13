



Virgin Media has unlocked dozens of paid-for channels at no extra cost for millions of viewers. If you have a Virgin Media TV V6 or Virgin TV 360 box under your telly – you’ll already have access to the freebie channels. The promotion was kickstarted to coincide with half-term in the UK and Virgin Media has included a number of children’s channels to keep younger viewers entertained while they’re home from school. The freebies will be available until March 8, 2022.

Regardless of the channels they’re paying for, all Virgin Media customers will now have access to Cartoon Network, Cartoonito, Boomerang, Nickelodeon, NickToons, and Nick Jr. Better yet, the deal includes both live channels and the on-demand library from each broadcaster. That means you’ll be able to download boxsets from Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Nickelodeon and NickToons to watch any time of day. With the Virgin TV Go app installed on your smartphone or tablet, you’ll be able to watch these channels when you’re travelling. You can also download from the on-demand library to take the boxsets and movies on-the-move too.

Top shows for kids to enjoy this half-term include Jellystone (Cartoon Network), Smurfs, Nicktoons, and Tom and Jerry in New York (Boomerang) as well as amazing boxsets such as Danger Force (Nickelodeon), Regular Show (Cartoon Network), Fireman Sam (Cartoonito), Paw Patrol (Nick Jr), and many others. And it’s not just television shows, either. Boomerang will broadcast a number of movies, including Scooby-Doo and Tom & Jerry, every weekend throughout February. Daily movies will be broadcast on Boomerang during the two-week half-term period between Monday 14th to Friday 24th. Movies include Tom & Jerry’s Giant Adventure, Lego Scooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash, Tom & Jerry: Shiver Me Whiskers, and more. Customers will also be able to stream hundreds of free educational videos and kids boxsets from their mobile or tablet devices using the Virgin TV Go app. So, even those travelling away during the half-term period will be able to take advantage of the brilliant offer.

This latest giveaway isn’t the first time that Virgin Media has decided to treat its customers with freebie channels. A number of times during the Covid-19 pandemic, Virgin Media rolled-out paid-for channels at no extra cost in a bid to keep its subscribers entertained while many stayed home on furlough, were forced to self-isolate, or just needed a distraction when working from home. For those without younger viewers in the house, Virgin Media unlocked a number of other paid-for channels earlier this month, including Sky History, Crime & Investigation, Comedy Central HD and MTV to watch for free throughout February. The full list includes Comedy Central HD, Comedy Central +1, Comedy Central SD, Comedy Central Extra, MTV, The Box, Box Hits, TCM SD, TCM HD, TCM +1, Sky History HD, Sky History +1, Sky History 2, Crime & Investigation HD, Crime & Investigation +1, Colors, Colors Cineplex, and Colors Rishtey. Just like the latest giveaway for children, Virgin Media customers will be able to watch both the live broadcasts from these channels as well as all on-demand content. As such, you’ll be able to catch up on boxsets from MTV, Comedy Central and Sky History throughout the month. MORE LIKE THIS

Of course, if you enjoy what you’re watching – or don’t finish a boxset binge – you’ll be able to add all of the above channels to your subscription. Virgin Media TV 360 bundles offer a number of options, including up to 200 television channels, as well as access to Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and BT Sport. Prime Video and Netflix can also be added on the box, with Virgin Media allowing viewers to search across libraries in all apps from a single menu. David Bouchier, Chief TV & Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “For half term, and right up until 9 March, we are giving all of our Virgin TV customers access to our full range of kids’ programmes at no extra cost, all delivered by our hyperfast network. And while many families will be enjoying the great outdoors during half term, we have them covered with a stellar kids TV line-up of entertainment options, catering for all ages from toddlers to teens.”









