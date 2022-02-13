He served twice as foreign minister in Angela Merkel’s cabinet, which was also a coalition Government in later years.

He announced he would seek a second term last May, before the parliamentary election.

Mr Steinmeier is a popular figure throughout Germany, having cast himself as a conscientious politician, who is against the rise of the far-right and supporting health expert messaging throughout the pandemic.

Other than Mr Steinmeier, three other candidates ran for president, though none of them had a realistic chance of winning.