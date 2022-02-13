Sponsored Video


“Part of how I express my femininity is feeling sexy.”

Ashley’s band, The Pussycat Dolls reunited in 2019 but were soon accused of over sexualising themselves due to their raunchy outfits when they performed on The X Factor.

The performance received over 400 Ofcom complaints at the time, with Ashley hitting back at her critics who are “triggered” by her.

She continued: “I’m like, ‘Let’s get our sassy, fierce, feminine sides out there’.





Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.