“Part of how I express my femininity is feeling sexy.”

Ashley’s band, The Pussycat Dolls reunited in 2019 but were soon accused of over sexualising themselves due to their raunchy outfits when they performed on The X Factor.

The performance received over 400 Ofcom complaints at the time, with Ashley hitting back at her critics who are “triggered” by her.

She continued: “I’m like, ‘Let’s get our sassy, fierce, feminine sides out there’.