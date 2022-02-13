



The Princess Royal, 71, donned a navy-blue double-breasted tartan suit, teamed up with a roll neck jumper and sensible black polished shoes. She had her traditional up-do hairstyle matched with a neutral make-up look with a hint of pink lipstick. The Princess Royal is Patron of Scottish Rugby and arrived at the Millennium Stadium for the game on Saturday to support her team and meet with CEO SRU Mark Dodson and Chairman SRU Mr John Jefferies.

Scotland played Wales and unfortunately Anne was left disappointed as her team lost with 17 points compared to Wales with 20. The last time the team was able to defeat Wales at their home stadium in Cardiff was 2002. Despite the defeat, the Princess Royal seemed to be delighted with the event as she was pictured beaming while she chatted to rugby executives. Though the royal is a regular to the Scots rugby games, Anne was never intending to attend the Six Nations match as she was expected to fly to Beijing for the Winter Olympics.

The president of the British Olympic Association and member of the International Olympic committee was unable to go due to Covid travel restrictions and human rights issues in China. The former Olympian who lives at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire was the first royal to represent Great Britain in the Olympics when she competed in the three-day equestrian in 1976 at the Montreal Games. A statement released by Buckingham Palace said that Anne was “disappointed” that she could not attend the games. Amid ongoing disputes over human rights violations in China, Boris Johnson announced in December that the UK would “effectively” join a diplomatic boycott of the games in Beijing by refusing to send officials to China. READ MORE:Royal balcony snub: Meghan and Harry ‘won’t join’ Charles for crowning

The news came days after he had visited the Queen and Buckingham Palace have refused to reveal if the Queen has subsequently tested positive or negative which has fuelled rumours about the monarch’s health. Palace sources insisted Her Majesty was not presenting with any symptoms of the virus though these tend to emerge a few days after contact with a positive person. Both the Queen and Prince Charles have received three vaccinations to offer them protection against severe symptoms of Covid. The Duchess of Cornwall has been taking regular tests alongside her husband and had a negative test on Thursday. Given her vaccination status and that of the Queen, if they both continue to test negative they will not have to isolate.









