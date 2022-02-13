Odds are you’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” which has become an unlikely hit on television over its past four seasons (and counting). It’s so popular it’s already spurred a splashy prequel series, with creator Taylor Sheridan pulling double duty on both shows. But actually finding where to watch “Yellowstone” – which stars Kevin Costner as the patriarch of a powerful ranch family in Montana — is a bit tricky. That’s where we come in.

Below, we run down everything you need to know about how to watch “Yellowstone” – where it’s streaming, how many seasons are on the horizon, and where to watch it on TV.

Where Does “Yellowstone” Air?

“Yellowstone” is a Paramount Network original, and new seasons of the show air on TV on the Paramount Network. The most recent season, Season 4, premiered on Nov. 7, 2021 and wrapped up its season on Jan. 2, 2022.

Where Is “Yellowstone” Streaming?

Paramount

The easiest answer here is that “Yellowstone” is streaming on Peacock, but you won’t find all the seasons there. The first three seasons are currently streaming on Peacock Premium, while only the first season is available on the free version of Peacock. Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month with ads and $9.99 a month without ads.

“Yellowstone” Season 4, meanwhile, is streaming on the Paramount Network website, which requires a cable subscription. Season 4 is not yet available for streaming on Peacock.

Is “Yellowstone” on Paramount Plus?

Surprisingly, no. Due to the fact that exclusive streaming rights to the series were licensed to Peacock in 2020, “Yellowstone” is not available for streaming on Paramount+.

What Is “Yellowstone” About?

The sprawling, Western-tinged series takes place in modern day and stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, a widowed patriarch of the powerful Dutton family who oversees a massive ranch in Montana. The story finds John butting heads with local and federal government officials and the neighboring Native American reservation, all while trying to keep his Yellowstone ranch operational.

Who Is in the “Yellowstone” Cast?

Kevin Costner plays the lead of the series, John Dutton. Luke Grimes plays John’s youngest son Kayce; Kelly Reilly plays John’s unstable daughter Bethany; and Wes Bentley plays John’s aspiring politician son Jamie.

The cast also includes Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Ryan Bingham, Gretchen Mol, and more.

Will There Be a “Yellowstone” Season 5?

Yes, creator Taylor Sheridan is hard at work on writing Season 5 of the series, just as he wrote and directed the bulk of the previous four seasons. The Season 5 premiere date has not yet been announced, but according to producer it’s likely to debut in the fall like past seasons.

Where Is the “Yellowstone” Prequel Series Streaming?

©2021 ViacomCBS, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The prequel series “1883” premiered in December 2021 and revolves around the first generation of the Dutton family in the year 1883. It stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and is streaming exclusively on Paramount+ as a Paramount+ original. It does not air on television, and it is not streaming on Peacock.