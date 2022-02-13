Kanye West has stated that his ‘account is not hacked’ as he held up a notepad showing the date before covering his face with a balaclava.

The 44 year old American rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, posted a collection of snaps to his 11.6million Instagram followers while holding up a yellow lined notepad which read: “My account is not hacked. 2 13 22.”

Kanye stared down the lens of the camera in the first shot before donning a black balaclava for the second and third photographs.

Captioning the post, Kanye wrote: “MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL ME TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER @chethinks I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE.”

Kanye appeared to launch a fresh attack on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new beau as he claimed that he would ‘double’ the pay of Saturday Night Live star Michael Che where comedian Pete Davidson, 28, is also a cast member.



Meanwhile Kanye also described how he planned to take children North, eight, and six year old Saint, who he shares with Kim, to the Super Bowl LVI which is set to be held at the SoFi Stadium in California which kicks off at 6.30pm ET or 11.30pm GMT for viewers in the UK.



Earlier Kanye revealed that he was waging a civil war against his ex-wife and her beau alongside a string of stars he’s also fallen out with recently.



Kanye posted a Photoshopped version of the Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War movie poster with his face placed on top of the lead star at the front of a line up.

Stood next to Kanye are Photoshopped faces of Drake, his girlfriend Julia Fox, Travis Scott and rapper pal Future on his side.

Meanwhile, placed opposite Kanye and his group are Photoshopped images of Pete Davidson, 41 year old Kim, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift.



As he shared the image on his Instagram page, he wrote: “THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE”, which fans think is a lash out at comedian Pete.

An hour later, Kanye added another photo of himself with his rapper pals Drake and Future next to an image of Kid Cudi and Pete Davidson again.



He wrote on top of the photos: “Who will win?” The rapper then added in the caption: “OK LAST ONE FOR TONIIGHT MAYBE”.

Kanye has continued to feud with his ex-wife and her new be a Pete, 28, which started after it was confirmed the pair are dating.

The rapper hit out at Pete as he reportedly refused to accept the comedian is dating the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Kanye has made a number of public comments about his former wife in recent months – from hitting out about their daughter North’s Tik Tok account to claiming he was banned from Chicago’s birthday party.