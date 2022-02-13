Katherine Ryan has revealed she has potty trained her eight month old son Fred.

The 38 year old comedian is a proud mum to her daughter Violet, 10, and her baby son Fred.

Katherine is no stranger to getting candid about her parenting decisions with both her children and has previously discussed her son’s prompt birth after she took castor oil and asked her fans for advice on her daughters pony.

Now, Katherine has admitted she is anticipating “backlash” with her latest revelation as she explained she has managed to potty train her eight month old son.



Writing on her Instagram stories, Katherine told her 821,000 followers: “I hate to even write this because I know I’ll get backlash but

“For those who know about my potty training emoted and success with baby Violet…

“Fred reliably sees on the potty at under 8 months and we can count the amount of 2022 soiled nappies on one hand.”

Mum Katherine then confessed: “I didn’t know whether it would work with Fred. It does. Potty train babies before they learn to go in nappies!!! They can do it!”



After receiving a positive message from an intrigued fan, Katherine posted the screenshot of the message, which read: “You’re amazing!!! I need to read your ethos for this… my little boy is 15 months”.

Katherine replied to the fan with: “You’re too late lol. He’s smart now and he knows what he wants so if you go to train him, he might be like ‘nah thanks you’re alright’ but good luck!

“They all learn eventually and doing it the transitional was is fine too xx”.

She added: “Impossible to do it my way BTW if you’re at work”.



Katherine then added on top of the screenshot: “I have explained my method everywhere – my book, my podcast, BBC Room 101…. It’s so simple but takes dedication and an open mind.”

Comedian Katherine has previously shared the theory behind potty training on a multitude of platforms.

In 2018 the star tweeted: “When you put a nappy on your child, you’re not delaying training. You ARE training them to go in their pants. Skip that bit and toilet train as soon as possible and they won’t need to unlearn anything. X”

And in an interview with The Guardian in November, Katherine had shared her plans to potty train her youngest child as soon as possible.

She said: “Remember, the absence of training is still training. By putting them in a nappy you’re training them to go in a nappy.

“People can disagree, I don’t care. But I do care when I have to share a space with a four-year-old in a nappy.”