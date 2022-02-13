



The top three are Hollywood star & scientologist Tom Cruise, ISIS bride Shamima Begum, and thirdly, Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis, and once married to Michael Jackson.

Launching his latest series for BBC, the unconventional interviewer said: “Only because of my history with Scientology, I would go for Tom Cruise. “People are either scared to ask him about it, or they feel like it would create an awkward mood. I just think someone talking to Tom Cruise about what’s really going on inside Scientology would be really valid. “Second, I feel I missed the story of ISIS when it was going on. Anyone in a position of authority I would have liked to have done, or even now a regretful jehadi like Shamima Begum. I tried to get out there to talk to repentant jehadis but it didn’t happen. “And maybe, Lisa Marie Presley — bit of an odd one.”

In his famous Scientology film in 2015, Theroux accused the church of harassment. Theroux then said: “They have a habit of tailing, filming, questioning and investigating those who do stories on them.” The documentary maker returns to the US for three new films — his first since 2018 — to explore the impact of the internet. He meets young web streamers who promote far-right views, rappers who monetise their chaotic lives, and porn performers making their income via subscription-based social media accounts but also call out alleged industry predators. In tonight’s episode one, Theroux meets the young, highly inflammatory figures of the latest incarnation of the American far right.

He took special care with the far right film. “The level, or burden of responsibility with this was far higher than the others. These are guys who have to be handled with extreme caution. One of them was a neo-Nazi. This will be the biggest TV audience for some of them, too.” Asked if he was simply amplifying these voices, he replied: “It’s something we’ve wrestled with a lot. “First, these voices are already out there. They have access to millions of tender young ears, so this phenomenon exists in the world, and by not reporting it’s not going to go away. “Second, because of my experience in doing these, I can bring a forensic set of journalist skills to it. Reasonable people will see it and realise what it all means. I’m not just putting them on a platform, unexamined.”

The “most personal” film was about rap artists. “One rapper lPB Poody told me, ‘The object of the game is to stay alive’. He’d been shot the previous year. Another rapper said to me, ‘Out here they’re killing rappers’. Who are, I asked. ‘The streets,’ he answered.” On his unique interview style, he said: “People think I’m just blundering around but I do all the prep, and I have a pretty clear idea of where the film is going to go, then we adapt. “You could say I’m more confrontational now. “I’m 51. I’m a tiny bit more serious, and I’ve become a more robust questioner.” Louis Theroux’s Forbidden America, tonight, BBC2, 9pm









