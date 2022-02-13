



Police closed the southbound route at Worcester and Malvern Junction 7 to Junction 8 for the M50 before 2pm on Sunday. National Highways warned the closed section was not expected to clear until 4.15pm at the earliest.

Traffic trapped between Junction 7 for Worcester and Junction 8 for the M50 when it closed has been moved on. The emergency services have been dealing with drivers and passengers from the wreckage of the major, multi-vehicle smash. Police and recovery teams began a clear up operation following the crash which happened at 1.40pm. Diversions were taking drivers off the motorway and through Ketch to the A38 southbound towards the M50 with traffic slow.

West Mercia Police has been taking the lead in dealing with the crash and disruptions near Worcester. Heavy rain has swept across the region and was pouring down around Worcester and Malvern at the time of the crash. Highways officers urged drivers caught up in the closure to wait for instructions from traffic officers. National Highways listed a number of diversion routes. READ MORE ABOUT ANDREW NEIL LETTING RIP AT BORIS JOHNSON

Southbound traffic was advised to exit at J7 and take the third exit on to the A44 Whittington Road then at the next roundabout with the A4440 bear left and follow the link road on to the A4440 towards the Ketch Roundabout with the A38 before taking the first exit on to the A38 southbound. Motorists were told to then stay on the A38 southbound to the junction with the M50 (J1). Traffic for the M5 southbound was advised to take the second exit to join the M50 eastbound and continue to the M5 J8 then take the second exit from the roundabout to re-join the M5 southbound. Those wishing to join the M50 westbound at J1 were advised to take the first exit. National Highways tweeted at 3.30pm that the closed lanes had reopened with “no significant delays” in the area. DON’T MISS:

