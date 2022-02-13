The taxi driver said the raid sadly left his pregnant wife, autistic son aged eight and 18-month-old baby boy in total shock, with the young lad left in tears at what he had seen.

Sharaz said he was taken to Ashton police station, where he had his photograph taken and was put in a cell, but later released with brother Shazad at around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

He slammed: “The sergeant just said ‘you’re not being charged, we’re sorry, you’re free to go’.”

Both brothers are now demanding a full apology for the incident.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Armed police were deployed to an address in Oldham on arrest enquiries for a man wanted in connection with an investigation into a firearms discharge in Bradford, who is known to have links to the area.