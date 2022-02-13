



The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is considering making certain tablets that combat vaginal dryness – a symptom of the menopause – available through a consultation from a pharmacist. Healthcare workers told Express.co.uk they hoped this move “will help some women access the medicines they need”, including those “who are too shy to talk to their GP about it”.

One pharmacist representative said the proposal demonstrated the “trust” built up in pharmacists – who remained the only in-person source of day-to-day healthcare during large periods of the coronavirus pandemic. However, even though the proposed reclassification would see fewer menopausal women having to book appointments at GP surgeries, it is unlikely to bring down the massive NHS backlog caused by the pandemic. Last week, the MHRA opened a public consultation on whether to reclassify Gina 10microgram vaginal tablets as available over the counter without needing to see a GP. The tablets treat vaginal dryness, which is caused by an oestrogen deficiency in postmenopausal women. READ MORE: Javid slammed over free prescription move: ‘Slap in the face’

Dr Laura Squire, chief healthcare quality and access officer at the MHRA, said: “The menopause can cause unpleasant symptoms and HRT-based medications form an important part of alleviating them. “This is why it’s so important for us to hear what women think about this possible reclassification.” The move marks part of a wider desire by Health Secretary Sajid Javid to move more care of minor ailments to pharmacies to free up GP appointments amid the backlog. Malcolm Harrison, CEO of the Company Chemists’ Association, which represents large pharmacy chains such as Boots, Lloydspharmacy and Well pharmacy, welcomed the potential reclassification.

He told this website: “This move recognises the accessibility of pharmacies and the trust people have in pharmacists.” Asked if it would help health inequalities for women in the UK, Mr Harrison said: “It will help some women access the medicines they need, which is to be welcomed.” Peter Joseph, a GP based in west London, said: “Its only women in the know […] who are going to go into their pharmacist and ask for it. Or some knowledgeable women who are too shy to talk to their GP about it.” He added: “For most women, it’s a safe thing to do and a safe thing to use. But there are caveats about it, like most things.” DON’T MISS

Cyclists told to ‘obey Highway Code’ as police crack down [REACTION]

Thousands of dead birds fall from the sky [REPORT]

Wales ploughs ahead with ‘barmy’ Tourism Tax [INSIGHT]

Dr Joseph said his “anxiety” around the move centred on the possibility “that GPs probably wouldn’t be informed, so they wouldn’t know that people were taking them.” He continued: “People might start taking them if they’ve got breast cancer, which is probably safe, but normally we would get an oncology opinion before starting any form of HRT with somebody who has a history of breast cancer. Or people might take them with undiagnosed vaginal bleeding.” Dr Joseph also expressed concern the move would further add to pharmacists’ workload, at a time when there is a nationwide shortage of pharmacy workers in the UK. Pharmacists have reported an increasingly demanding workload since the outset of the pandemic.

Dr Joseph said: “I know our pharmacists are terribly fraught, they’re really busy, so whether they’re going to have the time to do that. “And also there’s the issue of it not being on GP records; there’s no integration between pharmacist records and GP records, so that would be my concern.” While pharmacists and GPs are currently able to electronically communicate about patients’ medical needs, pharmacists have limited access to a patient’s summary care record. However, Mr Harrison dismissed these concerns, saying that pharmacists, as fellow trained healthcare workers, would never seek to compromise patient safety.

He said: “Pharmacists will only supply this medication in accordance with its licence, and if that includes taking a full patient history, then it will be done. “This process may add to workloads but pharmacists will not compromise on safety. “We recognise that there are improvements that can be made in how patient records are accessed across the NHS and we are actively working with numerous parts of the NHS to find solutions.”









Source link

Related