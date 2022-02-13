Mount Etna erupted in spectacular fashion late on Thursday for the first time this year. Europe’s highest and most active volcano lightened up the night sky with explosions and bright red molten lava. The powerful eruption sparked a volcanic storm above the volcano and sent bolts of lightning across the sky.

The latest eruption centred on the volcano’s southeastern crater and sent ash and plumes of smoke 8 km into the sky, Italy’s National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology said.

Volcanologist Boris Behncke told The Associated Press volcanic lightning is a rare phenomenon but can happen following particularly violent eruptions.

He said the event is also more likely to happen with volcanoes located close to the sea.

Dr Behncke said the last time the phenomenon was observed at Mount Etna was in 2021, and then once before in 2015.

