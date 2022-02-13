Sponsored Video


Netflix’s Super Bowl ad features footage from a number of their upcoming major releases, including the Ryan Gosling-led The Gray Man.

Netflix‘s Super Bowl ad features footage from a number of their upcoming major releases, including the Ryan Gosling-led The Gray Man. The celebrated streaming platform first began getting into original films in 2015 with the Golden Globe-nominated war drama Beasts of No Nation and The Ridiculous 6, the first of Netflix’s deal with Adam Sandler. Netflix has since boosted up their original movie library with other Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated projects including MudboundRoma and The Irishman.

This past year saw the streamer put out some of their biggest hits and most experimental efforts, including the Zendaya-starring Malcolm & MarieBad Trip and The Harder They Fall. 2021 also saw Netflix start to gain some ground in their franchise building, namely with Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead universe and the Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot-starring Red Notice. With the new year now underway, audiences are getting their glimpse at what’s to come from Netflix.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

As part of the championship game, Netflix has unveiled a special Super Bowl ad for its 2022 movie slate. The video features footage from some of the streaming platform’s biggest upcoming titles, including the Ryan Gosling-led The Gray Man and Ryan Reynolds-starring The Adam Project. Check out the exciting sizzle reel below:

Click here to watch the video

More to come…

Source: Netflix

Book of Boba Fett - what went wrong

Boba Fett Was A Disaster: Everything That Went Wrong


About The Author

Netflix 2022 Super Bowl Trailer Spotlights Adam Project & 9 More Movies


Grant Hermanns
(1279 Articles Published)

Grant Hermanns is a News Writer, Interviewer and Hiring Manager for Screen Rant, having joined the team in early 2021. Way back in 2015 while still in his college days, Grant got his start in the entertainment journalism industry with creator-friendly site Moviepilot until it shuttered nearly three years later. From there he joined the staff at ComingSoon.net and was its Associate Editor prior to coming over to Screen Rant.

To say he’s a lover of film and television would be an understatement and when he’s not mass consuming either you can find him exploring the world of Dungeons & Dragons with friends or slowly making his way through his gaming backlog.

More From Grant Hermanns





Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.