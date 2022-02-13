Sponsored Video


By: News 12 Staff

Spotlighted on Netflix, the documentary “Sisters on Track” showed the struggles and the triumphs of a Brooklyn family as well as the Jeuness Track Club experience between three sisters.

News 12 visited the track club and their coach, Jean Bell, to see the work they’re still doing to help girls from all over Brooklyn.



