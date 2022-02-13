During the Q&A portion of its financial results briefing last week, Nintendo was asked about the metaverse and NFTs. While we had a very brief summary at the time, the full and official comments are now available.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa addressed the news directly. In his response, he mentioned how the metaverse “has great potential”, but also admitted that there’s currently “no easy way to define specifically what kinds of surprises and enjoyment the metaverse can deliver to our consumers.” Fans will likely be happy to hear that it sounds like Nintendo has no immediate plans to pursue this space.

Furukawa’s full comments regarding Nintendo, NFTs, and the metaverse can be found below.

“The metaverse has captured the attention of many companies around the world, and it has great potential. When the concept of the metaverse is introduced in the media, games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons are sometimes brought up as examples. In that sense, the metaverse is of interest to us. But at this point in time, there is no easy way to define specifically what kinds of surprises and enjoyment the metaverse can deliver to our consumers. As a company that provides entertainment, our main emphasis is on ways to deliver fresh surprises and fun to our consumers. We might consider something if we can find a way to convey a ‘Nintendo approach’ to the metaverse that many people can readily understand, but we do not think that is the situation at the present time.”

