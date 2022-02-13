As the chief of Oasis, Noel Gallagher has a level of authority when it comes to stating the components that make up an all-time great band and, with that knowledge, he once revealed his definitive top ten.

Surprisingly, Oasis doesn’t make the cut on his 1960s heavy list. Fans who understand Gallagher’s influences will correctly predict that The Beatles take the top spot, and in all honesty, his selections would lose all validity if the Fab Four weren’t in their rightful place at the top of the pile.

With Oasis, Gallagher would regularly take on The Beatles through his cover renditions, and during a conversation with The Quietus in 2011, he picked out Revolver as one of his favourite records of all time. He explained: “Revolver was when the sitars really started to come in with The Beatles, and all the backwards stuff on ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’. It’s their first drug album”. He adds: “The ’90s would never have happened without this album”.

The guitarist uploaded his list to the official Oasis website back in 2008 and set himself some strict conditions on what a band should be, which he might not be willing to publically reiterate 14 years later. “In the dressing room the traditional debate has started about ‘The Top 10′,” he wrote. “This means the top 10 bands of all time. No solo artists allowed. No female artists allowed. No collectives allowed (Public Enemy etc.). This is the 1,000th time we’ve been here with this. It never gets any less interesting for me. For the record, THE DEFINITIVE top 10 is this.”

In the second place, Gallagher names The Rolling Stones, and he’s previously gone on record to state that it wasn’t until he wrapped his ears around Let It Bleed that he truly understood the band. He once quipped: “Let It Bleed was the first album I heard by them when I really thought, ‘Oh yeah… this is what it’s about… they’re not just ‘Satisfaction’ and ‘Let’s Spend The Night Together’”.

The Who have to settle for third place, while The Sex Pistols are fourth despite only releasing one album. However, Gallagher is under the firm belief that the impact of Never Mind The Bollocks will never be recreated, and the importance of the record can’t be diminished in the slightest. Speaking to Q Magazine in 2019, Gallagher said: “The most influential record of all time is Never Mind The Bollocks. People who are still working now in the music business did their shit because of that record,” he said. “It’s the absolute left turn. There is no argument. It cannot be bettered. It’s scientifically factual,” he added.

Rounding off his top five are the architects of Britpop, The Kinks, who, much like The Beatles, helped establish a sound that Gallagher’s band would add their swaggering spin to and inspire a generation in a similar way their heroes did decades before.

See Noel Gallagher’s complete list of favourite bands below.

Noel Gallagher’s favourite bands of all time:

The Beatles The Rolling Stones The Who Sex Pistols The Kinks The La’s Pink Floyd The Bee Gees The Specials (Peter Green’s) Fleetwood Mac

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.