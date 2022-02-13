Novak Djokovic fears have been raised by former top-30 player Richard Gasquet, who hinted that the 20-time Grand Slam winner may not return to action in the best form. Djokovic was kicked out of Australia after a long-running Covid battle with the government in January.

Djokovic has yet to give his full side of the story after returning to his Serbian home.

The 34-year-old may encounter more problems while he refuses to have the Covid jab, which is a requirement to enter a lot of countries.

However the Dubai Tennis Championships, which get underway on February 21, are allowing tennis stars to compete regardless of their Covid status.

Djokovic will make his eagerly-awaited return in the Middle East, but Gasquet has raised questions of the level of tennis he will be able to play.

“What moved to Australia was very hard on Djokovic, it will be interesting to see how he returns to Dubai,” Gasquet said.