



When Charles becomes King, he will be known as King Charles III and as new monarch he reportedly plans on redesigning the current royal insignia to signify his reign. According to the Telegraph, the Tudor Crown could become a feature on the Monarch’s design.

The Royal insignia represents the monarch’s reign and currently features the Queen’s ERII stamp, standing for Elizabeth Regina the second below an image of the St Edward’s Crown. The stamp has become an image across the globe of the British monarchy and part of our national identity. The royal insignia is so common that it now often evades the eye of most people. It features on official uniforms such as those of the Police, Beefeaters and military uniforms ranging from the air ambulance crews to the mounted military.

The royal design is also on the stamp, post boxes and part of the Royal mail logo. When Charles accedes the throne, he may make changes to the royal insignia to reflect his own reign. According to reports, Prince Charles is keen to put his own trademark on the design, for many it will be only the second royal insignia they have ever seen. It is alleged that Charles will choose to drop the St Edward’s Crown for the more simplistic Tudor Crown which is less ornate. READ MORE:Brexit LIVE: Truss warned of destroying UK over hated deal

It is stated that the Crown will be accompanied by the royal initials of CR for Charles Rex and the Roman numeral III that reflects his new title as King Charles III. The royal cypher and Latin term Regina is reserved for the female monarchs while Rex is for the male monarchs. It appears it will be some time until we see Regina used on a royal insignia again because as it stands Charles’ reign will be followed by that of Prince William and then his son Prince George. A spokesman for Clarence House where Prince Charles resides with his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, has stated that the details of these plans will only begin at the point that Charles accedes to the throne. The spokesman insisted that there are “no plans of this nature at this stage”.









Source link

Related