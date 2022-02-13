Queen Elizabeth II, 95, celebrates her Platinum Jubilee this year, marking her historic 70-year reign. Britain’s longest-serving monarch succeeded her father King George VI upon his death on February 6, 1952. Her Majesty’s seven decades of service to the nation will be honoured by an extended bank holiday weekend in June. However, the Queen kicked off this year’s festivities last weekend as she cut a cake during a special reception on the eve of the anniversary of her accession.

The following day, in a landmark statement, the monarch announced it is her wish that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King.

The Queen said it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla uses the title as she continues her “loyal service”.

Her Majesty’s surprise Accession Day announcement is regarded as a major sign of how the Queen’s support for her daughter-in-law has grown since she married Charles in 2005.

The monarch’s gesture was branded a “bombshell” by royal expert Russell Myers, who claimed the move has “completely split opinion”.

The Daily Mirror royal editor was speaking this week on an episode of royal podcast “Pod Save The Queen”, hosted by Zoe Forsey.

