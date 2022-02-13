Franulovic then went on to confirm that Nadal will be in Monte Carlo to compete this year, describing it as ‘perfect preparation’ for the French Open one month later.

He continued: “For me, there is no need to even announce [that Nadal will be playing at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters].

“He will be there, it is one of his favourite tournaments and ideal in his preparation for Roland Garros.

“He will come here to win, as always, with his 11 titles”