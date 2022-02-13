RTL Today – From the archives: The Beatles on Radio Luxembourg in 1964

RTL and the Centre for Audiovisual Content (CNA) have provided us with another glimpse into the past, this time focusing on a Beatles appearance in the Radio Luxembourg studio in Paris.

This week’s edition shows images from an interview that the four Beatles members gave to Radio Luxembourg during their first tour of France in 1964. The Liverpool band stayed in the French capital for three weeks, from 16 January to 4 February, to play several shows at the Olympia Theatre.

Read also: Knowledge Bites – The history of radio in Luxembourg

The Beatles ended up playing a record-breaking 41 shows at the Olympia Theatre in Paris, the most concerts they ever played in a row in a single venue over the course of their career. During their stay, the also paid a visit to Radio Luxembourg, located in Rue Bayard in Paris, and sat down for an interview.