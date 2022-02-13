Where does the shingles rash appear?

As the main characteristic of both shingles and chickenpox, it can be hard to tell the difference between the rashes and itchy spots caused by the varicella-zoster virus.

The key difference between a chickenpox rash and a shingles rash is that the shingles rash only appears on one side of the body.

The Shingles Support Society claims that most people get shingles on the left or right side of the torso, often following the line of a rib.

However, the rash can also appear on the face or head, affecting everything from your neck, to the skin around your eyes.

According to NHS advice, a rash which appears on both sides of the body is unlikely to be caused by shingles.