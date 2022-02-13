State pension payments will vary according to a person’s circumstances. Usually, they hinge on the National Insurance contributions a person makes throughout their life, but this isn’t always the case.

The system is currently split into two tiers, the basic state pension and the new state pension.

Those who reached state pension age before April 6, 2016 will get the state pension under the old rules.

Consequently, according to age, some may be able to unlock what is known as an over 80 pension.

The over 80 pension, much as it suggests, is a state pension for people aged 80 or over.

