State pension payments are often considered vital to millions of people in retirement. However, they are not a foregone conclusion, and will need to be built up over time.

The payment of the state pension usually rides on National Insurance contributions.

For the new state pension, a person will typically need at least 10 qualifying years on their National Insurance record.

Some 35 years are usually needed for the full sum to be received in retirement.

There are, however, numerous reasons as to why a person might not have a full National Insurance record.

READ MORE: Pensioners could slash council tax bill by up to 100% – act now