Statins lower the level of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in the blood, which is often referred to as “bad cholesterol”, and statins reduce the production of it inside the liver. The NHS says there are five types of statin available on prescription in the UK. They include atorvastatin, fluvastatin pravastatin, rosuvastatin and simvastatin.

The NHS recommends maintaining cholesterol levels below 5mmol/L. In the UK, however, three out of five adults have a total cholesterol of 5mmol/L or above, and the average cholesterol level is about 5.7mmol/L, which can be a risk factor in heart disease.

The health body notes side effects can vary between different statins, but common side effects can occur throughout the day and also at night.

These include a headache, dizziness, feeling sick, muscle pain, and feeling unusually tired or physically weak.

Others also report digestive system problems. This can include constipation, diarrhoea, indigestion or farting.

