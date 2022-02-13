Super Bowl Sunday is back, and this year’s halftime show has viewers geared up for “the biggest hip-hop party of their lives”. The NFL world-famous performance has featured many big names in music over the years, but this time the line-up sent fans into a meltdown.
This year’s show performers are Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, and it seems viewers are more that ready for it.
Some may remember that Blige has already performed at the Super Bowl, alongside another all-star (and eclectic) line-up including Aerosmith, NSYNC, Britney Spears and Nelly.
Their participation was announced after the NFL season started in September 2021.
The halftime show has seen some of the most iconic musicians take to the stage, with The Weeknd making headlines last year for his legendary performance.
While the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are ready to compete for a ring, fans are ready to relive their younger days with a throw-back to old-school R&B.
And ahead of the mid-game festivities, some took to social media to share their excitement.
One wrote: “No one cares about the game tonight. Only the halftime show #SuperBowl #SuperBowlHalftimeShow.”
Around 160 million viewers are estimated to tune into the 2022 game, with the halftime show stealing centre stage for many.
The five artists have a combined total of 43 Grammy Awards and 22 Billboard No.1 albums to their names.
Last year’s Super Bowl saw The Weeknd become the fifth solo act to command the stage alone since 2000, following in the footsteps of Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Prince and Paul McCartney.
It was reported that the singer had splashed out the equivalent of over £5 million ($7 million) on his impressive set, after confirming there wouldn’t be any special guests making an appearance.