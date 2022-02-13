Super Bowl halftime show brought all the hip-hop heat

The “original gangsters” Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre performed with Dre’s mentee Eminem, the Queen of R&B hip-hop Mary J. Blige, and rap star Kendrick Lamar.

It marked not only the first time hip-hop artists were the main performers for the halftime show, but also presented Generation X with the opportunity to see if their dance moves were still “da bomb” or if they were “totally buggin” to think so.

And since the game was played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, naturally Snoop and Dre kicked it all off with “The Next Episode” and got us in a “California Love” mood.

Surprise guest 50 Cent then showed up to perform the all-time favorite birthday anthem “In Da Club.”