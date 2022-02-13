The BTA has costed the establishment of a tinnitus biobank at £4 million, which is 0.53 percent of the £750 million that the health service spends every year treating people with the condition.

They also believe that several thousand people, who live with tinnitus, would need to participate in the biobank for it to be a viable success.

Asked for a time-frame on when a biobank could begin to deliver results, Mr Stockdale said he would “certainly be hopeful that once the biobank is collecting data” that we would see outputs “within three to five years”.

He added: “Ultimately, the big aim is to try and find some sort of objective measure or biomarker of tinnitus, and then those types of outcomes could be used to drive research from biocentres to find cures.”