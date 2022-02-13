Sponsored Video


Improving blood sugar control is not the only potential health benefit of yam, a vegetable that is full of vitamins, minerals, and fibres.

One cup of baked yams for example contains 158 calories, two grams of protein, 5 grams of fibre, vitamin B5, manganese, magnesium, potassium, thiamine, copper, and folate.

Potassium and manganese are important as they help with bone growth, metabolism, and heart function.

Yams could also help improve brain as well as heart function.





Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.