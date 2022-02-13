Improving blood sugar control is not the only potential health benefit of yam, a vegetable that is full of vitamins, minerals, and fibres.

One cup of baked yams for example contains 158 calories, two grams of protein, 5 grams of fibre, vitamin B5, manganese, magnesium, potassium, thiamine, copper, and folate.

Potassium and manganese are important as they help with bone growth, metabolism, and heart function.

Yams could also help improve brain as well as heart function.